Steven Yeun's 'Walking Dead' Fame Caused Him To Have An Uncomfortable Colonoscopy!

Being a part of The Walking Dead comes with its many positives, but unfortunately for Steven Yeun, the recognition didn’t always benefit him.

While recently making an appearance on Conan, the 33-year-old Walking Star told a hilarious story about the time a lab tech recognized him during a colonoscopy, and how he immediately felt the recognition… internally – yikes!

“I’ve learn to navigate it better lately, but earlier on I didn’t really know what was happening,” Steven expressed about the early Walking Dead fame. “The worst thing that ever happened to me was the colonoscopy incident” Watch him tell the story below!

