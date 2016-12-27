Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 12:21 pm

Steven Yeun's 'Walking Dead' Fame Caused Him To Have An Uncomfortable Colonoscopy!

Being a part of The Walking Dead comes with its many positives, but unfortunately for Steven Yeun, the recognition didn't always benefit him.

While recently making an appearance on Conan, the 33-year-old Walking Star told a hilarious story about the time a lab tech recognized him during a colonoscopy, and how he immediately felt the recognition… internally – yikes!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Steven Yeun

"I've learn to navigate it better lately, but earlier on I didn't really know what was happening," Steven expressed about the early Walking Dead fame. "The worst thing that ever happened to me was the colonoscopy incident" Watch him tell the story below!

Pictured: Steven spotted picking up a few grocery items at Bristol Farms Market with his family on Monday (December 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.


Click inside to watch more from Steven Yeun's appearance on Conan…


Photos: AKM-GSI
