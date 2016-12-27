Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 10:50 am

Take a Look Inside George Michael's Final Days

Take a Look Inside George Michael's Final Days

George Michael is being remembered by his friends and neighbors, including how he lived in his final months of life.

“He was very talented, of course. But he was also very kind, sensitive and a good person,” photographer Chris Craymer, who worked with George during his Wham! days, told People. “He had great empathy for people. So this great talent combined with this great personality? That’s how I’ll remember him.”

Meanwhile, some of George‘s neighbors told the publication that they did not frequently see him in their town of Goring-on-Thames.

“I think he was a bit of a recluse. He had put on a lot of weight and hardly ever left the house,” one neighbor said. “Occasionally, I think he would pop to the local pub, but he wasn’t exactly a regular in any of the pubs or restaurants there.”

“His boyfriend would sometimes go to the cafe opposite his house to pick up food, but never George himself,” the source added. “I have never seen him.”

Fadi Fawaz, George‘s rumored boyfriend, told a publication that he found his boyfriend passed away in bed on Christmas day.

Our continued thoughts are with George‘s loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: George Michael

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here