Take a Look Inside George Michael's Final Days

George Michael is being remembered by his friends and neighbors, including how he lived in his final months of life.

“He was very talented, of course. But he was also very kind, sensitive and a good person,” photographer Chris Craymer, who worked with George during his Wham! days, told People. “He had great empathy for people. So this great talent combined with this great personality? That’s how I’ll remember him.”

Meanwhile, some of George‘s neighbors told the publication that they did not frequently see him in their town of Goring-on-Thames.

“I think he was a bit of a recluse. He had put on a lot of weight and hardly ever left the house,” one neighbor said. “Occasionally, I think he would pop to the local pub, but he wasn’t exactly a regular in any of the pubs or restaurants there.”

“His boyfriend would sometimes go to the cafe opposite his house to pick up food, but never George himself,” the source added. “I have never seen him.”

Fadi Fawaz, George‘s rumored boyfriend, told a publication that he found his boyfriend passed away in bed on Christmas day.

Our continued thoughts are with George‘s loved ones during this time.