'The Good Wife' Spinoff 'The Good Fight' Has Super Last Minute Rewrite After Trump Win

The Good Fight writers had to rewrite part of the first episode’s script due to Donald Trump winning the presidential election!

Creators Robert and Michelle King thought that Hillary Clinton was for sure going to win, and they revolved the episode over her winning, but were thrown through a loop when Trump won.

“Like most pollsters, we thought Hillary Clinton would win the presidency, so we wrote scenes about Diane retiring from the law because she ‘broke every glass ceiling,’” the duo wrote, via EW. “Obviously we needed to rewrite — on the eighth day of shooting.”

The Good Fight will premiere on CBS All Access on February 19, and it will pick up a year after the events in the finale of The Good Wife.