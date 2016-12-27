Top Stories
Will Carrie Fisher's Death Impact 'Star Wars' Episode 8 &amp; 9?

Will Carrie Fisher's Death Impact 'Star Wars' Episode 8 & 9?

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 9:54 pm

'The Good Wife' Spinoff 'The Good Fight' Has Super Last Minute Rewrite After Trump Win

'The Good Wife' Spinoff 'The Good Fight' Has Super Last Minute Rewrite After Trump Win

The Good Fight writers had to rewrite part of the first episode’s script due to Donald Trump winning the presidential election!

Creators Robert and Michelle King thought that Hillary Clinton was for sure going to win, and they revolved the episode over her winning, but were thrown through a loop when Trump won.

“Like most pollsters, we thought Hillary Clinton would win the presidency, so we wrote scenes about Diane retiring from the law because she ‘broke every glass ceiling,’” the duo wrote, via EW. “Obviously we needed to rewrite — on the eighth day of shooting.”

In case you missed it, check out the first trailer right here!

The Good Fight will premiere on CBS All Access on February 19, and it will pick up a year after the events in the finale of The Good Wife.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: the good fight

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here