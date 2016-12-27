Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 12:49 pm

The Weeknd Scores Third Billboard Hot 100 Number 1 With 'Starboy'!

Congrats are in order for The Weeknd and Daft Punk – their hit song “Starboy” has just risen to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track, which is the title cut from his new album, is now the 26-year-old hit-maker’s third Hot 100 #1. He first reigned with “Can’t Feel My Face” for three non-consecutive, followed by “The Hills” for six weeks.

It also serves as Daft Punk‘s very first Hot 100 #1, according to Billboard. The Grammy-winning French EDM duo had previously peaked at a #2 high (before “Starboy“) for six weeks with “Get Lucky,” featuring Pharrell Williams, in 2013.

The Weeknd recently hit the stage to give an exclusive live performance of “Starboy” and other tracks off the LP for Vevo at the LA Hangar – Check out the clip below!


The Weeknd – Intro / Starboy (Vevo Presents)
