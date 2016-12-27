TI's Wife Tiny Reportedly Files For Divorce

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband T.I., TMZ reports.

The 36-year-old rapper and his 41-year-old R&B singer have been together since 2001 before tying the knot in 2010.

Tiny filed for divorce earlier this month in Henry County, Georgia after reportedly going through a rough past couple of months.

Between the two of them, T.I. and Tiny have seven children – including three together, and four from previous relationships.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they had welcomed a daughter – Heiress Diana – together.