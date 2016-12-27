VIDEO: Carrie Fisher Showed Her Sassy Side During 'Force Awakens' Press Tour

Carrie Fisher wasn’t afraid to be her true self, even in interviews broadcast to millions of viewers!

The late Star Wars actress showed the sassy side of her hilarious personality in one interview in particular during the Star Wars: The Force Awakens press tour last year.

While making an appearance on Good Morning America, Carrie brought along her beloved dog Gary (“because his tongue matches my sweater”) and referenced him throughout the conversation.

During the interview, Carrie also teased host Amy Robach, chatted about getting called Princess Leia in public, reprising her role in the film and her reaction to her original audition tape.

Watch the entire hilarious video below…