VIDEO: Katy Perry Gets Into Whipped Cream Fight With Sister Angela!
We totally want hang out with Katy Perry and her family sometime.
The 32-year-old singer’s Christmas holiday has been full of love, laughter, joy… and gag gifts!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry
“Sisters,” Katy captioned an Instagram video in which she engages in a game of whipped cream-filled fun with her sister Angela. Watch below to see who got whip cream to the face!
“When my whole fam tryna have a peaceful holiday 💁🏻hehehe,” Katy wrote along with another pic featuring all sorts of prank gifts.
Katy and her boyfriend Orlando Bloom recently brought some more holiday cheer to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles – see the pics here.
Click inside to see the photo of gag gifts…