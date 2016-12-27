Top Stories
George Michael's Boyfriend Tweets About Finding Him Dead in Bed

Britney Spears Responds to Death Hoax with Her Quirky Humor

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 12:29 am

VIDEO: Katy Perry Gets Into Whipped Cream Fight With Sister Angela!

We totally want hang out with Katy Perry and her family sometime.

The 32-year-old singer’s Christmas holiday has been full of love, laughter, joy… and gag gifts!

“Sisters,” Katy captioned an Instagram video in which she engages in a game of whipped cream-filled fun with her sister Angela. Watch below to see who got whip cream to the face!

“When my whole fam tryna have a peaceful holiday 💁🏻hehehe,” Katy wrote along with another pic featuring all sorts of prank gifts.

Katy and her boyfriend Orlando Bloom recently brought some more holiday cheer to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles – see the pics here.

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

