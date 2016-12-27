VIDEO: Katy Perry Gets Into Whipped Cream Fight With Sister Angela!

We totally want hang out with Katy Perry and her family sometime.

The 32-year-old singer’s Christmas holiday has been full of love, laughter, joy… and gag gifts!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

“Sisters,” Katy captioned an Instagram video in which she engages in a game of whipped cream-filled fun with her sister Angela. Watch below to see who got whip cream to the face!

“When my whole fam tryna have a peaceful holiday 💁🏻hehehe,” Katy wrote along with another pic featuring all sorts of prank gifts.

Katy and her boyfriend Orlando Bloom recently brought some more holiday cheer to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles – see the pics here.

A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:04pm PST

Click inside to see the photo of gag gifts…