VIDEO: Kit Harington Shares the Woes of Having a Birthday Right After Christmas!

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington‘s birthday falls on December 26, aka the day after Christmas.

In a new video from W magazine, Kit, who just turned 30, talks about the negatives of being born on that specific date!

“It’s always the same…my whole family just descends on my birthday and I get no attention. So I always end up getting really grumpy and selfish on my birthday. It’s always the same…I go to my local pub,” Kit said.

“They get worse each year, I find,” Kit said about getting gifts on his birthday after Christmas.

“I just don’t get enough attention,” he added. Watch below!