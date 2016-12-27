Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 11:50 am

VIDEO: Kit Harington Shares the Woes of Having a Birthday Right After Christmas!

VIDEO: Kit Harington Shares the Woes of Having a Birthday Right After Christmas!

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington‘s birthday falls on December 26, aka the day after Christmas.

In a new video from W magazine, Kit, who just turned 30, talks about the negatives of being born on that specific date!

“It’s always the same…my whole family just descends on my birthday and I get no attention. So I always end up getting really grumpy and selfish on my birthday. It’s always the same…I go to my local pub,” Kit said.

“They get worse each year, I find,” Kit said about getting gifts on his birthday after Christmas.

“I just don’t get enough attention,” he added. Watch below!
  • moonriver

    oh boo hoo. this one is always whining.

