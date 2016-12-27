Top Stories
These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Taylor Swift Performs 'Shake It Off' for 96-Year-Old Super Fan! (VIDEO)

George Michael's Boyfriend Speaks About Finding Him on Christmas in New Interview

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 10:40 am

VIDEO: Leah Remini Tells Church of Scientology to File Lawsuit

VIDEO: Leah Remini Tells Church of Scientology to File Lawsuit

Leah Remini was a guest on Larry King Now over the weekend, where she defended herself against Scientology’s threats from her A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

“The church calls your reality show ‘a scripted, rehearsed, acted and dramatized work of fiction featuring liars who have, for a profit, been telling differing versions of the same false tales of abuse for years, many reviewed and discredited in courts of law…They’re saying you [are] liars,” Larry King said.

“Then they should sue us. It’s as simple as that. They say this on every outlet they can. They have said that about every single person who’s spoken out, and not one lawsuit has been brought to anybody,” she continued. “This is not a group that is scared of a lawsuit. They’re a litigious group. If that were true, they would simply sue us. And I welcome them to do that.”
