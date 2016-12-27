VIDEO: Newly Engaged Kacey Musgraves Performs 'What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?' For 'Late Night' Special!

Kacey Musgraves is helping us get hyped for New Year’s Eve!

The 28-year-old country singer, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Ruston Kelly on Christmas, performed “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” from her holiday album, A Very Kacey Christmas, in this exclusive bonus look at the special New Year’s Eve episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.



Seth Meyers‘ first-ever Late Night primetime special is set to air on Saturday (December 31) at 10pm ET on NBC!

The one-hour broadcast will include an A Closer Look segment focusing on 2016 as well as guests Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leslie Jones, and Kelly Clarkson, who will be closing the show with her rendition of “It’s Quiet Uptown” from the Hamilton Mixtape.



Kacey Musgraves: “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”