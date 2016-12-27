VIDEO: Orlando Bloom Competes with Katy Perry's Brother in Epic Pie-in-the-Face Game!

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry‘s brother David competed in an epic pie-in-the-face game!

The two rested their chins on a stand and pushed a button to try and keep a whipped cream concoction from hitting them in the face. David ended up “winning,” but Orlando insisted he cheated!

“He cheated. @sirdavidd,” Orly captioned the video.

If you missed it, Katy and her sister Angela also competed in the game and posted a video! Be sure to watch.