VIDEO: The Bachelor's Nick Viall Slapped By Angy Contestant in New Promo

Nick Viall gets slapped by an angry contestant in this new promo for The Bachelor, which premieres this coming Monday.

The 36-year-old reality show star can be seen interacting with many of the 30 women competing for his heart in the new promo, and it’s apparent that he makes one of them very angry!

If you missed it, be sure to meet all 30 contestants who are competing this season. Can you figure out which one does the slap?!

Tune into The Bachelor on Monday (January 2) on ABC.

Watch the promo below…