VIDEO: Watch Carrie Fisher's Original 'Star Wars' Audition Tape With Harrison Ford

Carrie Fisher may have passed away but she will forever be remembered for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

When she was just 19-year-old, Carrie landed the iconic role alongside Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill.

The Hollywood Reporter just released footage of Carrie‘s life-changing audition, where she can be seen running lines with Harrison.

Last year, Carrie, who didn’t like watching herself on screen, was shown the audition tape during a hilarious Good Morning America interview.

“I’m 19! Why wouldn’t I like watching that? You like it less as you roll along,” she joked.

Watch Carrie‘s Star Wars audition tape below…