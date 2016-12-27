Who Is Fadi Fawaz? Meet the Late George Michael's Boyfriend

Before his passing, George Michael largely kept out of the headlines but it’s known that he was in a relationship with a man named Fadi Fawaz.

The 43-year-old hairdresser even recently revealed that he was sadly the one to discover George‘s body after his passing.

George and Fadi began dating after his split from his partner Kenny Goss.

The couple were spotted leaving George‘s home on many occasions although they never made their relationship red carpet official.

Fadi is currently a celebrity hairdresser who has reportedly worked with clients including Naomi Campbell, Emily Blunt and the Pussy Cat Dolls.

He also enjoys photography and often shares his work on his Flickr account.

Our thoughts are with Fadi during this difficult time.