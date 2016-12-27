Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans For Thoughts & Prayers After Death

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

Carrie Fisher Dead - Legendary 'Star Wars' Actress Passes Away at Age 60

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 2:50 pm

Will Carrie Fisher's Death Impact 'Star Wars' Episode 8 & 9?

Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 years old today, and fans are already questioning how her death will impact the future of the Star Wars series, specifically Episodes VIII and IV.

The Star Wars Twitter account confirmed that Carrie and the entire cast had wrapped filming Episode VIII, and barring any reshoots or edits, she will presumably be featured as Princess Leia in the film. Episode 8 will be released in theaters on December 15, 2017.

Episode 9 is a whole different subject, as the movie has not begun production. According to the movie’s IMDB page, the film is set to start shooting this coming Spring with a 2019 release date. It is unclear how director Colin Trevorrow will address Carrie‘s passing in the film, and we’ll have to wait and see what they decide. Colin and some Star Wars actors have been mourning Carrie‘s loss since the news broke.
Photos: Getty
