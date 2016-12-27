Zach Braff On 'Scrubs' Reunion: 'It Could Happen. I'd Do It!'

Is a Scrubs reunion in the works? Zach Braff is certainly down to do it!

The 41-year-old actor, who starred as Dr. John ‘J.D.’ Dorian for nine seasons in the hit series, recently opened up about the possibility of the show coming back during an IMDB Twitter Q&A for his upcoming film Going in Style.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zach Braff

“You never know about making more Scrubs episodes, it’s something we all talk about, especially now that all these people are going back and doing Netflix versions of their shows,” Zach revealed. “I am very jealous of all this Gilmore Girls attention and Full House. We talk about it every now and then. So you never know, it could happen. I’d do it”

Pictured: Zach spotted heading into Craig’s restaurant to grab dinner with his family on Monday (December 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.