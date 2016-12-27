Zsa Zsa Gabor's Son Dies Days After She Passed Away

This is such sad news – Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, the adopted son of Zsa Zsa Gabor, has died just days after his mother passed away.

Oliver died on Sunday (December 25) after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on Mulholland Drive in the Los Angeles area. He was in a coma and died in the hospital, his dad confirmed to TMZ.

Zsa Zsa died one week earlier after she suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 99.

Oliver was the adopted son of Zsa Zsa and her husband of 30 years, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt. We send our condolences to him during this difficult time.

Pictured inside: Oliver attending an event in Hollywood in July 2015.