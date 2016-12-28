Top Stories
Wed, 28 December 2016 at 4:08 pm

Another Day, Another Mark Wahlberg Shirtless Sighting!

Something that we can count on whenever Mark Wahlberg is on vacation is day after day of hot photos of him shirtless at the beach, and we have not yet been disappointed this time around!

The 45-year-old actor is currently vacationing with his family in Bridgetown, Barbados and he was spotted going for a dip in the water on Wednesday morning (December 28).

Mark is showing off his new short hair, which he got cut just the other day while on vacation. On Monday he hit the beach with long hair and then debuted the short look on Tuesday.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg, Shirtless

