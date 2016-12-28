Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 1:15 pm

Ariana Grande Fights Back Against Criticism of Objectification Note

Ariana Grande Fights Back Against Criticism of Objectification Note

Ariana Grande is firing back after receiving for criticism for sharing a note about feeling objectified by a fan.

The 23-year-old entertainer recently had a negative experience when a fan called her “sexy as hell” and congratulated her boyfriend Mac Miller for “hitting that.”

Many people responded blaming Ariana for the fan’s comments because of how she portrayals herself in music videos but she had a lot to say in response!

“seeing a lot of ‘but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you’re so sexual!’…i repeat expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect!!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

Ariana added, “You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not!!! It’s our right to express ourselves.”

Click inside to read all that Ariana had to say…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande

  • Jess

    She’s 100% right. Good for her.

  • moonriver

    she’s a dope. go lick some more donuts.

