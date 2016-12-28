Ariana Grande Fights Back Against Criticism of Objectification Note

Ariana Grande is firing back after receiving for criticism for sharing a note about feeling objectified by a fan.

The 23-year-old entertainer recently had a negative experience when a fan called her “sexy as hell” and congratulated her boyfriend Mac Miller for “hitting that.”

Many people responded blaming Ariana for the fan’s comments because of how she portrayals herself in music videos but she had a lot to say in response!

“seeing a lot of ‘but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you’re so sexual!’…i repeat expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect!!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

Ariana added, “You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not!!! It’s our right to express ourselves.”

seeing a lot of "but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you're so sexual!" …. please hold.. next tweet… i repeat — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

Women's choice. ♡ our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities….. sexy, flirty, fun.

it is not. an open. invitation. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016