Jennifer Lopez &amp; Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 8:00 am

Bella Thorne Shares Super Sexy Pic From Christmas!

Bella Thorne Shares Super Sexy Pic From Christmas!

Bella Thorne checks her phone as she leaves a tanning salon on Tuesday morning (December 27) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old actress went makeup-free and rocked sweats as she ran errands around town.

Over the weekend while she was celebrating Christmas, Bella took to Instagram to share a super sexy pic of herself dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.

“Ho Ho Ho :) #merrychristmas,” Bella captioned the below pic of herself.

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

In case you missed it, Bella disabled her Instagram comments after people kept spewing hate on her pics.

10+ pictures inside of Bella Thorne out and about in LA…
