Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 2:14 pm

Betty White Fans Start Campaign to 'Protect' Her from 2016

The fans of Betty White don’t want her to be the next celeb to be claimed by 2016 and one person has decided to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to “protect” the actress from this depressing year.

The man who started the campaign, Demetrios Hrysikos, offered to use the money raised to fly to wherever Betty is and keep her safe until January 1, 2017.

“Now, assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year,” he wrote on the page. So far, $2,840 has been raised for the theater!

Betty is a legendary icon who will be turning 95 in just a couple weeks!

Make sure to read what celebs are saying about 2016 being an incredibly sucky year.
