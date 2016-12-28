Billie Lourd Will Care for Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Gary the Dog, the late great Carrie Fisher‘s beloved pet pooch, will be in great hands as the actress’ daughter Billie Lourd is going to care for him.

The 24-year-old actress, best known for her work on Scream Queens, has a French bulldog of her own named Tina and she gets along great with Gary, according to TMZ.

It was reportedly always Carrie‘s hope that Billie would care for Gary if something happened to her, and it seems she plans on respecting her mother’s wishes.

Billie‘s fans are very aware of Tina as she posts tons of photos of her on Instagram!

A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Mar 20, 2014 at 10:51am PDT

