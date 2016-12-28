Top Stories
Wed, 28 December 2016 at 1:10 am

Busy Philipps & Daughter Birdie Enjoy a Holiday Hike Through the Hollywood Hills!

Busy Philipps & Daughter Birdie Enjoy a Holiday Hike Through the Hollywood Hills!

Busy Philipps checks both ways before crossing the street on Monday afternoon (December 26) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress looked chic in a beige trench coat over a black shirt and jeans as she ran errands around town.

The day before, Busy took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and her eight-year-old daughter Birdie on a holiday hike through the Hollywood Hills.

“So proud of my kid for making it all the way up the trail! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Hollywood!!!!” Busy captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
