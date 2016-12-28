Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 10:42 am

Carrie Fisher Will Appear on Two Future 'Family Guy' Episodes

Carrie Fisher has appeared on Family Guy many times over the years and she has two episodes completed that will air in the future.

The legendary actress died at the age of 60 on Tuesday (December 27), but fans can look forward to seeing her on the big screen in Star Wars: Episode 8 and hearing her voice on Family Guy, according to Variety.

Carrie voices the role of Angela, Peter Griffin’s supervisor at the brewery. She made her debut on the animated series in 2005 and she has appeared in 20 episodes since. Air dates for her upcoming episodes have not yet been announced.

Seth MacFarlane, the creator and star of the series, paid tribute to Carrie after she died. Read his tweet below.
