Wed, 28 December 2016 at 7:14 pm

Carrie Fisher's Fans Give Her a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher's Fans Give Her a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher wasn’t given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before her passing so her fans have created one of their own.

The day after Carrie‘s untimely death, a blank star on Hollywood Boulevard appeared with the words “Carrie Fisher, May the force be with you always.”

Although fans are now asking that Carrie be given a real star on the Walk of Fame, that can’t happen for another five years.

Unfortunately, there is a five year waiting period after a celebrity’s passing before they can be posthumously nominated.

“There is a five year waiting period before anyone can nominate her. As much as we’d like to do it, there’s a policy. Many people want us to waive it, but we can’t,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez explained.

Surprisingly, Carrie had never be nominated to receive a star.

Photos: Getty
