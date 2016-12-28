Top Stories
Billie Lourd's Rumored Boyfriend Taylor Lautner Sends Love After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 4:30 am

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Arrive in Miami with Baby Luna

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Arrive in Miami with Baby Luna

Chrissy Teigen looks stylish as she arrives at an airport on Tuesday (December 27) in Miami, Florida.

The 31-year-old model rocked a stripped jacket, booties, and sunglasses as she pushed her daughter Luna in a stroller through the airport.

Chrissy‘s husband John Legend was spotted outside of the airport putting their luggage into their ride.

Chrissy and John are currently in Miami to enjoy some relaxing time in the sun after the busy holiday season.

