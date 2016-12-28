Courteney Cox is Joined by Johnny McDaid at Heathrow Airport

Courteney Cox is all smiles as she’s greeted by fiance Johnny McDaid at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (December 27) in London, England.

The 52-year-old actress looked chic in glasses and a coat as she arrives on a flight from Los Angeles.

The longtime couple looked super in love as they reunited after the holidays.

