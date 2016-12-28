Courteney Cox is Joined by Johnny McDaid at Heathrow Airport
Courteney Cox is all smiles as she’s greeted by fiance Johnny McDaid at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (December 27) in London, England.
The 52-year-old actress looked chic in glasses and a coat as she arrives on a flight from Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courteney Cox
The longtime couple looked super in love as they reunited after the holidays.
FYI: Courteney is wearing Newbark loafers.
10+ pictures inside of Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid making their way through Heathrow Airport…