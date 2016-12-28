Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez &amp; Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 10:23 am

Dad-to-Be Bradley Cooper Goes for a Run on the Beach

Bradley Cooper breaks a sweat while going for a run on the beach on Tuesday (December 27) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor and father-to-be was joined for the workout session by his longtime trainer, Jason Walsh.

You’ll probably recognize Jason as he recently dated Hilary Duff.

Bradley and his girlfriend Irina Shayk are expecting their first child together in the new year. We can’t wait to meet their child!

