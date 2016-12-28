Debbie Reynolds' Condition Before Hospitalization Revealed

More information is coming to light in wake of Debbie Reynolds‘ possible stroke.

The 84-year-old actress was in “fair to serious” condition when the ambulance came to get her from her son Todd Fisher‘s home, according to TMZ.

Debbie was reportedly planning her daughter Carrie Fisher‘s funeral at the time the emergency occurred.

Carrie sadly died the day before due to complications from a “massive heart attack.”

We continue to keep the entire family in our thoughts during this difficult time.

