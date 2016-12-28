Debbie Reynolds Dead - Actress Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher Passes

This is absolutely heartbreaking – Debbie Reynolds has died.

She was 84 and passed away on Wednesday (December 28) due to a stroke, according to TMZ, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died from cardiac arrest.

Debbie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day when someone at the home of her son Todd Fisher called 911.

They were busy making funeral arrangements for Carrie.

Debbie was best known for her roles in Singin’ in the Rain, Tammy and the Bachelor, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination.

Our thoughts are with the entire Reynolds-Fisher family during this difficult time.

