Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 8:47 pm

Debbie Reynolds Dead - Actress Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher Passes

Debbie Reynolds Dead - Actress Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher Passes

This is absolutely heartbreaking – Debbie Reynolds has died.

She was 84 and passed away on Wednesday (December 28) due to a stroke, according to TMZ, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died from cardiac arrest.

Debbie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day when someone at the home of her son Todd Fisher called 911.

They were busy making funeral arrangements for Carrie.

Debbie was best known for her roles in Singin’ in the Rain, Tammy and the Bachelor, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination.

Our thoughts are with the entire Reynolds-Fisher family during this difficult time.

MORE: In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016
Just Jared on Facebook
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 01
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 02
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 03
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 04
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Debbie Reynolds, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Just Saying

    Another lost, a great legendary actress, days after we lost her daughter. My thoughts are with Billie Lourd and her family, can’t imagine what they are going through.

  • shoes4life

    So sad.

  • Torii Wehling

    Deeplyvsorrybfor the family and our loss of one terrific talent.

  • Nelson

    This truly sucks. Can’t believe we lost both mother and daughter in just 2 days.

    Thoughts and prayers go out to Billie Lourd & Todd and the rest of their family.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here