Debbie Reynolds' 'Halloweentown' Co-Star Kimberly J. Brown Remembers Her On-Screen Grandmother

Debbie Reynolds will be remembered as one of the nicest witches around for her role in the Halloweentown series.

The late actress’ portrayed Aggie Cromwell, a witch in the Disney channel original film series, which first started in 1998 before debuting its final film in 2006.

In the first three Halloweetown films, Kimberly J. Brown portrayed Debbie‘s granddaughter Marnie – where Debbie trained her on-screen granddaughter how to use her magical powers.

After hearing about the passing of Debbie, Kimberly took to Facebook to release a statement on the death of her “talented and wise” co-star.

“What do you say about a woman who had such an impact on your life both professionally and personally?

Debbie lived her life like all of us should, to the fullest. She was bold, funny, and had the biggest heart.

Her sparkly smile warmed every room she was in, and her jokes about her amazing career and life would make your stomach hurt with laughter.

Making people happy through her performing was her favorite thing to do, and she showed me at a young age what a gift it is to be able to do that for people. She was so talented and wise, which easily could have gone to her head, but instead she went out of her way to help others shine as brightly as they could. She’d try to move huge ladders on set just to help the crew, and looked out for every actor no matter the size their role. Her humility, grace, and care for others inspired me so much as a teen and is something that will always stay with me.

“Being normal is vastly overrated” is a quote from “Halloweentown,” and how fitting it is that her character spoke it. Her generosity, talent, and loving spirit made her anything but normal. Thanks for the magic, Debbie. Rest in peace,” Kimberly wrote on Facebook.