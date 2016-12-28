Debbie Reynolds is 'With Carrie Now,' Son Todd Fisher Says

Debbie Reynolds‘ son Todd Fisher has released a statement following her sudden death.

He tells JustJared.com (via a family rep) that she’s “with Carrie now,” referring to her daughter and his sister Carrie Fisher, who died just one day earlier.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debbie Reynolds

Debbie and Todd were reportedly planning Carrie‘s funeral when she had a stroke and an ambulance was called.

She was rushed to the hospital in “fair to serious” condition where she later died.

Debbie‘s death sent shock waves through Hollywood with a lot of celebrities sending their condolences via social media.

Our thoughts go out to the entire family.