Wed, 28 December 2016 at 9:21 pm

Debbie Reynolds is 'With Carrie Now,' Son Todd Fisher Says

Debbie Reynolds is 'With Carrie Now,' Son Todd Fisher Says

Debbie Reynolds‘ son Todd Fisher has released a statement following her sudden death.

He tells JustJared.com (via a family rep) that she’s “with Carrie now,” referring to her daughter and his sister Carrie Fisher, who died just one day earlier.

Debbie and Todd were reportedly planning Carrie‘s funeral when she had a stroke and an ambulance was called.

She was rushed to the hospital in “fair to serious” condition where she later died.

Debbie‘s death sent shock waves through Hollywood with a lot of celebrities sending their condolences via social media.

Our thoughts go out to the entire family.
