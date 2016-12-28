Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 9:10 pm

Debbie Reynolds RIP - Celebrities React to Actress' Death

Debbie Reynolds RIP - Celebrities React to Actress' Death

Debbie Reynolds is being remembered fondly after her tragic and sudden death.

The legendary actress was 84 years old and died from a stroke only one day after the death of her daughter, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debbie Reynolds

Stars immediately took to social media to send their condolences to her family, especially her granddaughter (and Carrie‘s daughter) Billie Lourd.

Debbie had just thanked fans for sending their thoughts and prayers after Carrie‘s passing.

We continue to send our love to the entire family. You can see celeb reactions below.

Click inside to see more celebrity reactions to Debbie Reynolds’ death…
Just Jared on Facebook
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 01
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 02
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 03
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 04
debbie reynolds stroke celebrities react 05

Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: Debbie Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here