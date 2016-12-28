Debbie Reynolds RIP - Celebrities React to Actress' Death

Debbie Reynolds is being remembered fondly after her tragic and sudden death.

The legendary actress was 84 years old and died from a stroke only one day after the death of her daughter, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.

Stars immediately took to social media to send their condolences to her family, especially her granddaughter (and Carrie‘s daughter) Billie Lourd.

Debbie had just thanked fans for sending their thoughts and prayers after Carrie‘s passing.

We continue to send our love to the entire family. You can see celeb reactions below.

There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

That is the saddest thing. So sorry for the whole family. Rip #CarrieFisher and #DebbieReynolds. 💔 — Ricki Lake (@RickiLake) December 29, 2016

I can't believe it 😭😭😭 Debbie Reynolds was such an inspiration to me. I used to watch Singing In The Rain on repeat. — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) December 29, 2016

💔 You gave so much joy and inspiration. RIP Debbie Reynolds — Joanna Going (@joannagoing1) December 29, 2016

devastated to hear about Debbie Reynolds passing. may she rest in peace with Carrie. sending so much love to their family…i cant imagine.. — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) December 29, 2016

No this is all too heartbreaking. Meeting Debbie Reynolds was one of the highlights of my life. Carrie Fisher was a Goddess of Comedy. #RIP — Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) December 29, 2016

Prayers for quick recovery for Debbie Reynolds. #PrayersForDebbie #prayers — RJ Mitte (@RjMitte) December 29, 2016

Is this for real?!!!! My GOD. As a young girl, my mother would take me to Debbie Reynolds dance… https://t.co/47dFsSJBcb — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) December 29, 2016

Carrie Fisher's poor family. #RIP Debbie Reynolds — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) December 29, 2016

To lose your child,is a grief maybe too much to bear #RIP Debbie Reynolds. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) December 29, 2016

My heart is breaking over Debbie Reynolds and I am sending all my light and strength to Billie Lourd. — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 29, 2016

RIP Debbie Reynolds. Shocking and so sad. https://t.co/Uo4ZwUjV61 — Shannen Doherty (@DohertyShannen) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them. — Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) December 29, 2016

For Carrie and Debbie

✨🕯🌟🕯✨

My thoughts and love are with their family. pic.twitter.com/2fLWu3a9Sg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 29, 2016

Dear 2016, I hate you. RIP Debbie Reynolds https://t.co/VcNnzlyCRH — Todrick Hall (@todrick) December 29, 2016