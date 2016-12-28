Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

The last moments of Debbie Reynolds‘ life were spent thinking about her family.

The late actress’ son Todd Fisher revealed that she wanted to be with her daughter Carrie Fisher, who died one day earlier from cardiac arrest.

“She went to be with Carrie,” he told E! News. “In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning. More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.”

He added, “She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it’s pretty much what triggered this event.”

Debbie sadly died from a stroke while reportedly arranging Carrie‘s funeral.

