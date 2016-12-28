Debbie Reynolds Suffers Possible Stroke - Celebrities React

Hollywood is still in shock over Carrie Fisher‘s death and now her mother Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital from possibly suffering a stroke just one day later.

The longtime actress was planning her daughter’s funeral when someone called 911 for a medical emergency from her son’s home, and the ambulance took her to the hospital.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to send their love and support to Debbie, including William Shatner, Mia Farrow, and more. You can see those tweets below.

We continue to keep the entire family in our thoughts during this difficult time.

I heard about Debbie Reynolds. Let's pray that it's nothing serious. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 28, 2016

@DebbieReynolds1 no words dear Debbie- just the love – all the love — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 28, 2016

