Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 5:23 pm

Debbie Reynolds Suffers Possible Stroke - Celebrities React

Hollywood is still in shock over Carrie Fisher‘s death and now her mother Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital from possibly suffering a stroke just one day later.

The longtime actress was planning her daughter’s funeral when someone called 911 for a medical emergency from her son’s home, and the ambulance took her to the hospital.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to send their love and support to Debbie, including William Shatner, Mia Farrow, and more. You can see those tweets below.

We continue to keep the entire family in our thoughts during this difficult time.

Photos: WENN
