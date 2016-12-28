Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 10:45 pm

Debra Messing Remembers 'Will & Grace' Mom Debbie Reynolds

Debra Messing Remembers 'Will & Grace' Mom Debbie Reynolds

One of Debbie Reynolds‘ most memorable roles was on NBC’s long-running series Will & Grace.

The late actress played Bobbi Adler, the mother of Debra Messing‘s Grace, on the show, which ran from 1998 to 2006.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debbie Reynolds

Debra and her co-stars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack took to social media after the news broke to share their fond memories of Debbie.

Debbie sadly died of a stroke just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed from cardiac arrest.

In case you missed the news, a Will & Grace reboot is in the works.

Click inside to read the tweets from the Will & Grace cast…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty/NBC
Posted to: Debbie Reynolds, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here