Debra Messing Remembers 'Will & Grace' Mom Debbie Reynolds

One of Debbie Reynolds‘ most memorable roles was on NBC’s long-running series Will & Grace.

The late actress played Bobbi Adler, the mother of Debra Messing‘s Grace, on the show, which ran from 1998 to 2006.

Debra and her co-stars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack took to social media after the news broke to share their fond memories of Debbie.

Debbie sadly died of a stroke just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed from cardiac arrest.

In case you missed the news, a Will & Grace reboot is in the works.

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016