Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 5:01 pm

Disney World Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New 'Avatar' Park

Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is just a few months away from opening its Avatar themed land after almost three years of construction!

Disney and the film’s creator James Cameron are now giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what they can expect once doors open next summer, including its premiere attraction “Avatar: Flight of Passage.”

“I don’t know if I can even express how it feels to see something that I imagined in 1995 suddenly made physically made real,” James explained in the video.

He added, “They’re using the absolute cutting-edge technology, stuff that’s never been applied before.”

The new land is set to feature multiple new rides, including a boat tour of Pandora.

Check out a glimpse of Disney’s Pandora: The World of Avatar below…
