Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Care What People Think About Her

Gwyneth Paltrow is pretty in pink on the cover of InStyle‘s February 2017 issue and she’s opening up to the mag about the public’s perception of her.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress no longer cares what people think about her. Here’s what she shared with the mag.

On not caring what people think of her as she ages: “When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn’t expecting. It just happened. Suddenly I was like, ‘Oh, this is fantastic: I don’t care! I like myself, and I’m just going to live my life. I’m going to stop worrying and tearing myself down.’”

On her decision to start Goop and become an entrepreneur: “I’ll think, ‘Oh my god, I used to have a life of a spoiled movie star… What the f—? Why did I do this to myself?”

Click inside to read more from the interview…

On why she wanted to release her new Clean Beauty book: “I mean, it’s shocking to me that the government doesn’t regulate this stuff… How many of my friend have had fertility issues? How many of my daughter’s friends have had precocious puberty? Well, maybe that’s because we are putting endocrine-disrupting hormones in everything.”

On being a pioneer of esoteric health treatments: “I’ve learned how the cycle works… It used to be that I would talk about something or write about it, and people would be like, ‘What the f— is she talking about? She’s a witch!’ And then later on it would sort of catch on. So now I just recognize it: OK, I’m going to talk about this, and people will think it’s weird, and that’s how it goes.”

On the challenge of sometimes pushing the needle on wellness issues: “I’m like, this is my role. I’m here to do this. A friend told me if you’re a trailblazer, you’re the first one through, and you get the cuts because you’re hacking the path.”

