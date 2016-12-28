Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 2:51 pm

'Hamilton' Tops Broadway Box Office, Brings in $105 Million in 2016

Hamilton not only totally swept the Tony Awards and the pop-culture world but it also swept the Broadway box office!

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s hit musical topped the box office in 2016, bringing in an incredible $105 million.

In fact, over Thanksgiving, the musical became the first Broadway show to earn more than $3 million in a single eight-performance week.

Hamilton even surpassed Disney’s long-running The Lion King, which brought in $103.2 million and had previously been the biggest earner for the past three years.

The two musicals were followed by Wicked, which brought $89 million, Aladdin, which made $78.2 million and The Book of Mormon, which rounded out the top 5 at $70.6 million.
  • j b

    Looks like the boycott that Donald Trump supporting deplorables tried was a complete failure. Just like his Presidency is going to be.

  • Dee

    how can they boycott a show that sold out for the next 3 millennia?

