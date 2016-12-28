Hilary Duff Shares Cute Pic of Son Luca Playing in the Snow!

Hilary Duff is back in sunny California after a trip to Canada for the holidays!

The 29-year-old Younger actress was spotted going makeup-free as she ran errands around town on Wednesday (December 28) in Studio City, Calif.

While she was in Canada, Hilary took to Instagram to share a cute pic of her four-year-old son Luca playing in the snow.

“Rosy cheeked California boy just don’t wanna leave the snow ……” Hilary captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:25am PST

