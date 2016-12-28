Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 11:36 pm

Hilary Duff Shares Cute Pic of Son Luca Playing in the Snow!

Hilary Duff is back in sunny California after a trip to Canada for the holidays!

The 29-year-old Younger actress was spotted going makeup-free as she ran errands around town on Wednesday (December 28) in Studio City, Calif.

While she was in Canada, Hilary took to Instagram to share a cute pic of her four-year-old son Luca playing in the snow.

“Rosy cheeked California boy just don’t wanna leave the snow ……” Hilary captioned the below pic.

