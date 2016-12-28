Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez &amp; Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 11:02 am

Hugh Jackman Shares Poster for Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Hugh Jackman Shares Poster for Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Hugh Jackman will be playing his famous role of Wolverine in the upcoming movie Logan and a new poster for the film has been released!

The 48-year-old actor is seen in a suit with his claws outstretched while walking against the sunset.

Hugh posted the photo on his social media accounts and promoted the movie’s release date of March 3, 2017.

In the upcoming movie, Logan’s healing abilities are slowly fading away and he must defeat a villain with the help of a young girl who is a female clone of him. See a new still that Hugh just shared below!

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman logan poster

Photos: 20th Century Fox
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Movies, Wolverine, X-Men

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here