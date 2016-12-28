Hugh Jackman Shares Poster for Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Hugh Jackman will be playing his famous role of Wolverine in the upcoming movie Logan and a new poster for the film has been released!

The 48-year-old actor is seen in a suit with his claws outstretched while walking against the sunset.

Hugh posted the photo on his social media accounts and promoted the movie’s release date of March 3, 2017.

In the upcoming movie, Logan’s healing abilities are slowly fading away and he must defeat a villain with the help of a young girl who is a female clone of him. See a new still that Hugh just shared below!