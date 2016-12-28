Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 6:34 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Picks Up Some Wine During St. Barts Vacation

Jake Gyllenhaal Picks Up Some Wine During St. Barts Vacation

It looks like Jake Gyllenhaal is really enjoying his holiday vacation in St. Barts.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted stopping a wine shop on Wednesday (December 28) on the Caribbean island with his longtime pal Greta Caruso, who he’s reportedly known since childhood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

The day before, Jake showed off his ripped muscles while splashing around shirtless in the ocean.

In case you didn’t know, he’s gearing up to star in a brief Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park With George, which will run for 10 weeks from February 23 to April 23.
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal greta caruso wine st barts 01
jake gyllenhaal greta caruso wine st barts 02
jake gyllenhaal greta caruso wine st barts 03
jake gyllenhaal greta caruso wine st barts 04
jake gyllenhaal greta caruso wine st barts 05

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Greta Caruso, Jake Gyllenhaal

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here