Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

Are they or aren’t they?!



Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram late Tuesday night (December 27) to share a pic of herself cuddling up with Drake!

The rumored new couple first set off relationship rumors earlier this month when the 30-year-old rapper was spotted attending two of the 47-year-old entertainer’s shows in Vegas.

A source of the two then shared that Jen and Drake are “just friends” and are actually working on “beautiful music” together!

However, their friends are hoping that the two become more than just friends!

DO YOU THINK Jennifer Lopez and Drake make a cute couple?