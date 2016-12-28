Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 7:51 pm

Jennifer Lopez is Reportedly 'Smitten' With Rumored Beau Drake

It sounds like Jennifer Lopez and Drake are really heating up!

The possible couple were seen looking very cuddly lately, after it was first reported that the 30-year-old rapper and 47-year-old entertainer were just friends who were making music together.

A new report claims they are definitely more than that.

Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house,” a source close to her told People. “She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.”

The insider added, “Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Drake‘s on-and-off girlfriend Rihanna has since unfollowed Jennifer on social media.
Photos: Getty
