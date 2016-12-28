John Legend Celebrates His Birthday With Chrissy & Baby Luna

John Legend is having the best birthday ever!

The “All Of Me” singer celebrated his his 38th birthday on Wednesday (December 28) alongside his wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna.

This is John‘s first birthday that he gets to spend with his little girl!

John took to his Instagram to share several photos with Luna and thank fans for their kind birthday messages

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Love you all! Enjoying this view with Chrissy and Lu, feeling grateful,” he captioned one of the photos.

On her own Instagram, Chrissy added, “Happy birthday, beautiful papa.”