Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 3:47 pm

John Legend Celebrates His Birthday With Chrissy & Baby Luna

John Legend is having the best birthday ever!

The “All Of Me” singer celebrated his his 38th birthday on Wednesday (December 28) alongside his wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna.

This is John‘s first birthday that he gets to spend with his little girl!

John took to his Instagram to share several photos with Luna and thank fans for their kind birthday messages

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Love you all! Enjoying this view with Chrissy and Lu, feeling grateful,” he captioned one of the photos.

On her own Instagram, Chrissy added, “Happy birthday, beautiful papa.”

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

