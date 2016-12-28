John Stamos Goes on a Date with Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh!

John Stamos and his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh link arms while heading out of a restaurant following dinner on Tuesday night (December 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple dined at celeb hotspot Madeo.

John took to his Instagram account that day to share love for his Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd following the death of her mom Carrie Fisher.

“Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie,” he wrote.