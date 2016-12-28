Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 3:34 pm

John Stamos Goes on a Date with Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh!

John Stamos and his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh link arms while heading out of a restaurant following dinner on Tuesday night (December 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple dined at celeb hotspot Madeo.

John took to his Instagram account that day to share love for his Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd following the death of her mom Carrie Fisher.

“Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie,” he wrote.

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Caitlin McHugh, John Stamos

