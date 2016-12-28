JonBenet Ramsey's Brother Sues CBS For $750 Million

JonBenet Ramsey‘s brother, Burke, has filed a $750 defamation lawsuit against CBS.

He is fighting allegations that he murdered his six-year-old sister, which was implied in the network’s documentary special The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey that aired in September.

The suit was filed in Michigan against CBS, a production company, and seven investigators who were involved in the case, according to E! News.

His lawyers claim that the program incriminated him in JonBenet‘s 1996 death and was filled with “lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenet Ramsey,” which hurt his reputation.

He is seeking $500 million in punitive damages and $250 million in compensatory damages.