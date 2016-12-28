Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 6:24 pm

Jude Law Opens Up About Girlfriend Phillipa Coan: 'I'm Very, Very Happy'

Jude Law gets serious in a photo from his spread in the January/February issue of Modern Luxury, available now.

Here’s what the 43-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On what life is all about: “It’s about having a family around you and being yourself in that family and learning who you are through it. I mean, what else is there to do to be honest? I think without children and family in your life, you’re not living. It’s a wonderful, vital element.”

On getting praise for his looks instead of his work as a young actor: “I think for me, personally, for a few years I felt I was doing some really good work as a young actor, and it seemed people just wanted to talk about what I look like, as opposed to the work I was doing.”

On his girlfriend, psychologist Phillipa Coan: “She’s mine and no one else’s. I’m very, very happy. A large part of that is the fact that she’s a very private person. And our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that.”

On how his career has changed now that he’s older: “I love how age has such an influence on the job I do. The career you’re having as a 40-year-old actor is completely different than you have as a 20-year-old actor…I could never have played Lenny when I was 25 because there’s a certain amount of experience he has that a 45-year-old has that a 25-year-old doesn’t have.”

For more from Jude, visit ModernLuxury.com.
Photos: Modern Luxury/Gavin Bond
