Justin Bieber's Body Is Ripped in New Shirtless Beach Photos!

Justin Bieber‘s body is looking leaner and more ripped than ever before in new photos of him shirtless at the beach!

The 22-year-old singer looked to be in great spirits as he walked along the beach on Wednesday morning (December 28) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Justin wore a pink swimsuit while enjoying the beautiful weather with some friends.

You might notice that Justin has a new tattoo on the center of his chest that says, “Son of God.” You might also notice that he has cupping marks all over his body!