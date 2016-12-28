Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez &amp; Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 11:15 am

Kanye West Shares His New Year's Resolution for 2017

Kanye West Shares His New Year's Resolution for 2017
  • Here’s what Kanye West wants in the new year – TMZ
  • Collins Key tries out Kylie Jenner‘s lip kit and totally pulls it off – Just Jared Jr
  • A new report about Angelina Jolie is ridiculously untrue – Gossip Cop
  • Jake Gyllenhaal just went shirtless at the beach – Lainey Gossip
  • You gotta see Miley Cyrus in this yoga pose – TooFab
  • Taylor Swift did a private concert in a 96-year-old man’s living room – MTV
  • Kate Middleton is bound to repeat these looks in 2017 – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kanye West, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here